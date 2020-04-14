Premier League captains ‘set up WhatsApp group’ to battle proposals to force players into wage cuts

Captains of all 20 Premier League clubs have set up a WhatsApp group to come together to battle against plans to force top-flight stars into significant wage cuts, according to reports.

Players are said to be furious over the proposals to force them into accepting a proposed 30 per cent reduction in wages after the Premier League met the Professional Footballers’ Association on Saturday.

But their revolt appears to have intensified with the Daily Mirror claiming the 20 captains have now banded together to reject the plans, which one skipper is believed to have branded ‘disgusting’.

The report claims the players are committed to making considerable financial sacrifices, but insist their money go to charities as opposed to heading straight back to affluent club owners.

But it also claims the main sticking point remains the general approach, because different clubs are going directly to players and trying to bully them into signing renegotiated contracts.

The captains were informed of the scale of the financial crisis during a video conference call on Saturday from Premier League executive Bill Bush, Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor, managers and club chief executives.

They were told that clubs are set to lose £1.137 billion over the coronavirus crisis, as talks over wage cuts failed to reach an agreement.

The call included a presentation from the Premier League to captains and coaches which explained why clubs want their players to accept a reduction in their pay.

The Premier League is understood to have presented the scenarios, the worst-case being that the league couldn’t restart, which would mean paying back £762m to broadcasters. A 30 per cent wage cut would cover most of that.

The extraordinary conference call finished with no resolution on wage cuts for players, though a PFA statement said they are happy to continue talks – though have concerns whether a 30 per cent salary deduction would be detrimental to the NHS.

However, there is believed to be genuine anger among the captains that they are being portrayed as the villains while working privately to set up their own charity foundation.

Their frustration also reportedly stems from the fact that big clubs such as Tottenham and Liverpool have put non-playing staff on the government’s furlough scheme.

Five top-flight clubs have opted to furlough a proportion of their staff, with leaders Liverpool the latest to do so, and they have been heavily criticised for taking advantage of the government’s job retention scheme, having turned over a profit of £42million last year.

Despite the actions from those clubs, Manchester City became the first club to confirm a commitment to paying its entire non-playing staff in full during the pandemic.

Each club will now put forward their own proposals to players but up to a maximum of 30 per cent.

However, the captains are due to discuss the proposals again on Monday, and should they reject them as expected, it would leave the Premier League in tatters with uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus growing by the day.

The news comes on the same day as former England captain Wayne Rooney blasted Matt Hancock after the health secretary said Premier League stars should take a pay cut amid the COVID-19 crisis.

‘How the past few days have played out is a disgrace,’ Rooney said in his Sunday Times column.

‘First the health secretary, Matt Hancock, in his daily update on coronavirus, said that Premier League players should take a pay cut.

‘He was supposed to be giving the nation the latest on the biggest crisis we’ve faced in our lifetimes.

‘Why was the pay of footballers even in his head? Was he desperate to divert attention from his government’s handling of this pandemic?’

While they have faced questions in recent days, Premier League players are understood to be joining together to make a multi-million pound donation to the NHS.

A fund is being put together and organised by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who has been working with the other 19 skippers in the top flight to pool the money.