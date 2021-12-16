Premier League clubs are ‘concerned that the season may be SUSPENDED’ as Covid rips through the top flight, with Man Utd the latest victim.

As Covid rips through the Premier League, clubs fear the season could be SUSPENDED, with Man Utd the latest casualty.

According to reports, Premier League clubs are concerned about another season being canceled due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

As fears grow that more games will be canceled, a record number of positive tests for Premier League players and staff were recorded yesterday.

Worries have been heightened by a slow uptake of booster vaccinations among players, with the Mail reporting that only Wolves are on track to meet the Government’s goal of having all over-18s receive their third vaccine by the end of the month.

Although many players were not injected until October, a significant number of Premier League stars may not receive their booster until mid-late January.

Tottenham’s match against Brighton was postponed on Sunday due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Positive tests have also been found in the squad of the North London club’s Under-23s.

Manchester United’s Carrington training ground was forced to close on Monday due to coronavirus.

Their Tuesday match in London against Brentford was called off late Monday night.

Meanwhile, positive tests were found in Aston Villa’s camp, forcing them to close their Bodymoor Heath training facility over the weekend.

In the week leading up to Sunday, 42 cases of Covid were discovered after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, an increase from the previous seven days’ 12 positive results.

Since testing began in May 2020, the 40 positive cases at the turn of the year were the highest number of infections at Premier League clubs in a week.

The Premier League now requires players to be tested three times per week, rather than twice as previously, and clubs are bracing for testing to return to being a ‘daily’ measure.

SunSport understands that Premier League chiefs will take whatever steps are necessary to keep games going, despite the fact that more postponements appear to be a foregone conclusion.

Games may begin to be played with smaller crowds, or even behind closed doors, as they were last season.

Covid has had an impact on Championship clubs as well, with QPR’s match against Sheffield United being postponed.

QPR, who are chasing promotion under Mark Warburton, have said that a ‘number of positive tests’ has left them with ‘insufficient numbers to fulfill’ Monday’s game.

Supporters will need to show proof of being double jabbed or a negative lateral flow test starting this week in order to be admitted to games with a capacity of more than 4,000.

Bayern Munich confirmed earlier this month that matches would be played behind closed doors once more due to…

