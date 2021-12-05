Premier League clubs are lining up to sign 19-year-old Nigerian winger Akinkunmi Amoo, but he could face work permit issues.

PREMIER LEAGUE teams are lining up to sign Nigerian winger Akinkunmi Amoo, but they may have to wait a while.

Amoo, who is 19 years old, is off to a strong start for Hammarby in Sweden.

And a slew of teams are interested in signing him.

However, his chances of getting a work permit are currently slim.

The flying wideman has yet to make an international appearance for Nigeria.

And that could work against him when he applies for a job in England in the January window.

In 29 league appearances in 2021, Amoo scored nine goals and assisted on five others.

In addition, he scored four goals in seven appearances to help Hammarby win the Swedish Cup.

For Milos Milojevic’s team, the versatile youngster usually starts on the right wing.

He’s also played in the middle of the field, as a No10, and even up front.

Amoo represented Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup for the Under-17s in 2019.

He has ten caps for his country at the U17 level, scoring one goal.

