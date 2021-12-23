Premier League clubs can sign on pre-contracts with the best XI of out-of-contract stars next month, including Mbappe and Dybala.

Premier League clubs can sign on pre-contracts for the best XI of out-of-contract stars next month, including Mbappe and Dybala.

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs will soon have the opportunity to negotiate with some of the best athletes in the world.

Teams will no longer need to have a bid accepted to begin negotiating with players who are in the final six months of their contract as of January 1.

If the talks go well, stars can sign pre-contracts.

Aaron Ramsey’s departure from Arsenal for Juventus, which was completed well before the end of the 2018-19 season, is a recent example of a deal like this.

You’d be dead wrong if you assumed that only a small percentage of talent is allowed to complete their contracts in the final six months.

Kylian Mbappe and Paulo Dybala, for example, could be available as early as next week.

Andre Onana of Ajax is the favorite among the goalkeepers who will be available for free.

After serving his doping ban, the Cameroonian has fallen behind veteran Remko Pasveer.

Onana, 25, may be joined by Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui, who is weighing his options.

Reinildo, the Ligue 1 champion, may decide to leave Lille, while Niklas Sule’s Bayern Munich career appears to be coming to an end.

Since FIkayo Tomori’s arrival at San Siro, Alessio Romagnoli’s stock has dropped.

In the summer, however, the 26-year-old could be had for next to nothing.

Luka Modric, now 36, is still a classy operator who, after ten years at Real Madrid, may fancy one final challenge.

While Romagnoli’s Milan teammate Franck Kessie has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, he could be available.

Following Newcastle’s takeover, moneybags Newcastle have set their sights on Ousmane Dembele, but cash-strapped Barcelona are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the French winger.

Lorenzo Insigne, meanwhile, may finally leave his boyhood club Napoli for a new challenge at the age of 30.

Dybala was rumored to have verbally agreed to a new contract with Juventus in October, but nothing has been signed as of yet.

While Mbappe appears to be on his way out of PSG, Premier League clubs are likely to lose out to Real Madrid.

