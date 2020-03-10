Premier League clubs conduct summer transfer talks through video calls due to coronavirus

Premier League executives are conducting discreet transfer negotiations via video calls to overcome travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives from top-flight clubs have already started conducting the preliminary stages of their summer recruitment plans, work which often requires overseas travel.

However, government guidelines and club imposed restrictions on travel due to Covid-19 has caused frustration for officials in regard to holding personal meetings with agents and player targets.

That has caused particular concern behind the scenes at Premier League clubs that their summer transfer plans could be seriously disrupted.

With that in mind, officials have resorted to using the video calling facilities on their phones and computers to conduct transfer negotiations.

Sportsmail knows of one technical director at a Premier League club who has discussed team tactics with a player via a video call ahead of potentially joining next season.

‘It’s not ideal, face-to-face is always better. But it’s not possible at the moment so this is the next best thing,’ said one source.

Video calling has long been used by clubs to increase time efficiency and reduce travel costs, particularly for dealings between employees of the same club.

But negotiations with regards to transfers are viewed differently; with talks traditionally completed on a face-to-face basis given such meetings are used as a means to promote either a club or a player.

The spread of the Coronavirus, however, has caused frustrating problems for teams hoping to conclude early transfer business.