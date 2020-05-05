Premier League clubs eyeing friendlies at empty stadiums in bid to ward off injuries

Premier League clubs want to organise behind-closed-doors friendlies at stadiums as part of their pre-season plans ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Coaches are keen to ensure players are as match fit as possible while also preparing their squads for playing in front of empty seats, as is initially expected.

‘You can do all the training in the world but it just doesn’t replicate the realism of a match,’ one coach at a top-flight club told Sportsmail.

It is felt practice matches would help reduce the likelihood of injuries, with it now seven weeks since the last Premier League game took place on March 9.

Players have been training in isolation since the country was placed on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are now allowing individuals to return to their respective bases to use pitches to train.

A Premier League meeting will take place on Friday to discuss a potential return to action in June.

Clubs and their managers are waiting to be given the green light to stage group training sessions before setting up friendlies. EFL sides are similarly waiting for guidance.

It is likely that any warm-up games will be organised based on location – Liverpool could face League One Tranmere Rovers, for example, or Chelsea against Championship Brentford.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are on good terms, having faced one another behind closed doors last season when Unai Emery wanted a closer look at his fringe players.