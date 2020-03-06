Premier League clubs fear Brexit talks snub

Premier League clubs are scrambling to be one of just five teams allowed into crucial summit talks over the new post-Brexit homegrown quota rules.

Top-flight officials want to assemble a working taskforce to discuss the forthcoming regulation changes following the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

The forthcoming talks will revolve around which foreign players are eligible for homegrown status.

However, the Premier League have informed clubs that only a limited number of teams, understood to be five, will be permitted into the meeting which has caused consternation among members.

Understandably, the majority of clubs are determined to be involved in the talks given the consequences.

It is likely the clubs selected will represent a cross section of members’ interests ranging from the top of the league to the bottom.

As well as club officials and Premier League executives, representatives from the Football Association and EFL will also attend.

As it stands, a homegrown player is one who irrespective of nationality or age, have been with an English or Welsh academy for a period of three seasons of 36 months prior to their 21st birthday.

However, from January clubs will be banned from signing overseas players under 18, which will have knock-on consequences on what constitutes a homegrown player.

Sportsmail understands Chelsea have lobbied significantly to be one of the five clubs involved.

The Blues’ recruitment model will be significantly impacted by the new rules regarding the signing of foreign youngsters, a concern Stamford Bridge officials have strongly expressed in previous meetings.

For instance, in their current squad Denmark international Andreas Christensen is classed as homegrown player having signed for the club as a 16-year-old.

Previously, foreign players Nathan Ake, Patrick van Aanholt, Fabio Borini and Jeffrey Bruma among others have all gained their homegrown status at Chelsea before moving onto other English clubs.

The FA are keen to use Brexit as an opportunity to curb the number of foreign players clubs are allowed.

At the moment, clubs are allowed 17 overseas players in their 25-man squads, but the FA want to reduce that number to 13.

The UK Government want a definitive update from the FA, Premier League and the EFL on how the new regulations will look by the end of the month.