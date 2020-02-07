Premier League clubs let in-house doctors decide on pre-season tours to China amid coronavirus fears

Premier League clubs will entrust their in-house medical departments to rule on whether to cancel summer tours to China because of the Coronavirus – a prospect that would cost millions of pounds.

Summer tours are highly lucrative events for top-flight clubs who seek to financially maximise the league’s global appeal.

Nevertheless, teams are ready to give the final call on whether to press ahead with lucrative training camps in Asia to their respective medical teams given the severity of the epidemic that has so far killed close to 600 people and infected over 28,000 people worldwide.

Sportsmail revealed on Thursday how annual pre-season tours to the Far East – particularly China – are under threat due to the killer virus.

A number of clubs have various commercial tie-ups which require Far East visits. Such pre-season tours are worth tens of millions to teams and there is an understandable will from inside the clubs to fulfil such obligations given the riches involved.

But clubs considering Asian tours this summer are to be guided by their medical teams, who will essentially make the decisive recommendations on whether to travel.

As a general rule, Premier League clubs would send a representative, usually the head or medical, on a fact-finding mission to pre-season destinations to ensure there is adequate facilities and infrastructure in place should a player or member of staff suffer serious injury or illness.

However, as it stands, the Foreign Office is advising against all travel to mainland China because of the coronavirus outbreak – though there is no official recommendation against flying to other Asian destinations despite the global spread of the virus.

Last year, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Southampton, West Ham and Wolves were among the top-fight clubs who went on summer Asian tours. All the aforementioned clubs also spent periods in China.