Premier League clubs scrap early summer transfer deadline with window closing on September 1

Premier League clubs have opted to scrap the early summer transfer deadline following a vote on Thursday morning.

It was decided two years ago to close the window before the start of the season to minimise squad disruption, but that has now been abandoned after European leagues failed to follow suit.

The issue had caused great concern to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who led complaints that the Premier League’s window shutting three weeks earlier than most of Europe left English clubs at a huge disadvantage, and The Sun report that pressure from the ‘Big Six’ was behind the decision to switch back.

Clubs met in London on Thursday to discuss the matter at length, before it was decided that they would revert to the previous timings. It has been confirmed that the next transfer window will shut at 5pm on September 1.

There has been a growing view – particularly among some of the bigger clubs in the Premier League – that the deadline rules handicaps them in the market with European rivals having an extra 24 days to sign players.

A majority of 11 votes was needed to make the switch back, and the news was confirmed on Thursday lunchtime.

Last summer the window closed for English clubs to buy on August 8 with the rest of Europe still able to sign players up until the end of that month.

Premier League clubs had revisited the issue in November last year at a meeting but decided to delay the vote until February after agreeing that it was not urgent.