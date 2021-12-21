Premier League clubs should follow Watford’s example and reimburse fans for travel expenses when games are rescheduled.

Premier League clubs should follow Watford’s lead and reimburse fans for their travel expenses when games are rescheduled.

Why are fans the ones who are left out of pocket, despite the fact that the game continues to generate billions of dollars?

Christmas is a hectic and costly time of year.

Money will be a concern for many.

And trying to follow your team all over the country never gets any cheaper, and it’s not easy when you have to consider travel, hotels, time off work, and other costs.

It has become nearly impossible over the last ten days, as Omicron has spread illness and chaos throughout English football.

At the moment, knowing whether a game will be on at the end of a 200-mile coach ride requires a crystal ball and pure luck.

Last Wednesday’s match between Watford and Burnley was one of many scheduled matches that were abruptly canceled due to the outbreak of Omicron.

The game was called off so late that some Watford fans arrived at Turf Moor after a four-hour journey to find out it had been postponed.

The Premier League is desperate to keep games on the schedule right now, and decided in an emergency meeting on Monday that despite ten cancellations in recent weeks, they would go ahead and play.

Of course, late postponements are necessary to protect players and staff, but canceling a game that requires fans to travel 225 miles two hours before kickoff will always cause issues.

It’s not just about the money; it’s also about the time.

At around 11 p.m., the fans who had made it to Turf Moor before stretching their legs for five minutes and getting back on the road arrived back in Watford.

Some people would have taken Wednesday off work and possibly Thursday off as well, knowing that they would not be able to return home until the wee hours of the morning.

Watford fans who traveled on official coaches will be reimbursed, which is commendable.

But what about those who had traveled on their own, and the costs of gasoline, train tickets, and hotel rooms?

When games are rescheduled, teams refund tickets.

That is, however, the absolute minimum.

If you sell a ticket for an event that does not take place, you must refund the money.

That, however, is ignoring the reality.

