Premier League clubs to scale back training plans for players in isolation

Premier League clubs are set to scale back the training regimes of their isolated players amid the acceptance that it will be months rather than weeks before football resumes.

Sportsmail has learned that some clubs are now preparing for a ‘close season’ period during which players will be encouraged to combine rest with light exercise, as they would normally between the end of one campaign and the beginning of pre-season.

At present, top-flight stars are still working to the routines they were assigned when it was hoped that the current season could be played out in the coming weeks.

That includes GPS watches tracking the work they are putting in as per the club’s instruction.

But in the three-and-a-half weeks since the Premier League was suspended, the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic has seen those hopes of an imminent return fade to zero.

Indeed, following last Friday’s meeting involving all 20 clubs, the Premier League confirmed that the competition is now on hold until it is ‘safe and appropriate’ to return.

That being the case, we understand that players will be told to view the coming weeks as an opportunity to rest and to reduce the intensity of workouts, although many are sure to carry on with their own fitness programmes given the boredom of lockdown.