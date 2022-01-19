Premier League clubs vying for Kabongo Tshimanga’s signature, with the non-league striker scoring for Chesterfield.

Premier League clubs are vying for Kabongo Tshimanga’s signature, with the non-league striker scoring for Chesterfield.

Kabongo Tshimanga, a non-league sensation, is attracting Premier League interest.

With 21 goals in 22 appearances in the National League this season, the Chesterfield striker, 24, has been in blistering form.

SunSport understands that one Premier League club has been scouting him in the hope of signing him.

Several Championship clubs are interested in Tshimanga.

After loan spells with Aldershot Town, Chelmsford City, and Icelandic side Prottur, the MK Dons youth product made his senior debut in 2014 at the age of 18.

He has only recently made headlines, scoring goals for Oxford City and Boreham Wood before joining Chesterfield on a three-year deal this summer.

After a starring role and an assist for Akwasi Asante’s goal in Chesterfield’s spirited 5-1 FA Cup third round defeat at Chelsea earlier this month, he has already proven he can mix it with top flight sides.

Tshimanga was supposed to join the EFL last summer.

Instead, for an undisclosed but “amazing” sum, he joined the Spireites.

“The fee we had set was a top League One or Championship club, but that also shows the ambition of the Chesterfield manager and the faith Chesterfield have in his judgment,” Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter said at the time.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Chesterfield handled everything flawlessly, and their manager is a driven individual who won’t give up.”

“The final fee agreed upon is an incredible fee for a National League team, especially to get it done with another National League team.”

Tshimanga’s strength, mobility, and finishing ability have reportedly caught Hearts’ attention.

At MK Dons, he worked with Robbie Neilson, the manager of the Scottish Premiership’s third-placed side.

Peterborough, on the other hand, has denied that they, too, want Tshimanga.

“I have had no contact with Chesterfield,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said to the Peterborough Telegraph on Tuesday.

“I liked the player at Boreham Wood, but he’s not a target for us.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.