Premier League delay crucial Project Restart meeting until NEXT WEEK after Boris Johnson’s speech

The Premier League are set to delay a crucial meeting aimed at rubber-stamping Project Restart until next week.

Clubs were due to reconvene – and potentially vote on whether to press ahead with plans to revive the season – on Friday.

But that meeting is now unlikely to take place until Monday at the earliest, as proposals to recommence the campaign hit a snag.

Top-flight clubs and stakeholders were expected to hold crucial talks on Friday once Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the next phase of the UK’s lockdown guidelines on Thursday.

But Johnson has now scheduled the decisive briefing for Sunday, forcing top-flight chiefs to delay Friday’s meeting.

The meeting is set to include a vote from clubs over whether to press ahead with restart plans. There is opposition from at least six clubs over proposals to play at neutral venues.

The Premier League will need 14 votes in favour for matches to resume, with June 12 the favoured restart date.

Monday’s proposed meeting date provides a headache for a number of clubs given many teams were planning to return to small group training on the same day.

It means those clubs will likely delay their return to training until later next week.

But while the potential delay has been met with frustration, it is not thought the setback will impact on the proposed June 12 season restart date.