Premier League fixtures on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United games for free this week

Amazon Prime Video Premier League fixtures: How to watch games for free this week, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United

THIS WEEK, THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS TO AMAZON, with a slew of matches to watch.

Amazon Prime Video has had the rights to the Premier League for the past three years, broadcasting a slew of post-Christmas matches.

This week, Amazon Prime Video will air the final set of Premier League games, bringing the total number of Premier League games broadcast this season to twenty.

Additionally, if you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial, you can watch the games on Amazon Prime Video for free.

During the month-long trial, you can cancel at any time, and Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on your phone, tablet, TV, or game console.

