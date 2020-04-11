Premier League footballers don’t deserve praise for ‘latest PR gesture’

What a contribution!

Amidst all the recent arguments about what Premier League players should, and should not, do in terms of their finances and possible charitable donations, it seems that a fund has been set up with the aim of them raising £ 4 million to support the NHS or other worthy causes; quite a significant contribution, at first glance. However, doing a few calculations this morning paints a somewhat different view, in my opinion.

If we make a very modest assumption that at each of the 20 clubs in the PL there are 20 established players – by which I mean those that have been in the PL for two years, or who have joined from a club at a similar level elsewhere during the last two years – that gives us 400 players. In order for them to reach their target of £ 4 million, each of these players would need to offer up £ 10,000.00.

If we make a further very modest assumption that the average annual salary in the PL is £ 2 million, and I’ve read articles suggesting it is considerably higher than this, then this equates to £ 38,000.00 per week. So, a donation of £ 10,000.00 would actually represent a contribution of about a quarter of a week’s wages; and remember this is a one-off gesture.

I agree that no-one is forcing the players to offer up anything, but before we all start heaping praise on them, please bear in mind just how small a gesture this actually represents, and perhaps think about how this gesture compares with your own charitable donations. What only a few people have so far commented on, and which most of the mainstream media seem keen to avoid mentioning, is the very strong likelihood that the vast majority of these established players will, whether they have had any say in it or not, be involved in tax-avoidance strategies to ensure that they pay as little tax as they possibly can. Legal? yes, but morally repugnant as a former Prime Minister once said. If players really wanted to “do their bit”, they could just do what most salaried workers in this country do, and that is pay tax on every pound they earn.

Premier League footballers should not be singled out as the only ones who should be paying their fair share of tax, but neither should they be praised for this latest Public Relations gesture.

Finally, my advice to those desperate for the game to return; either stop going to matches and subscribing to the TV channels broadcasting the games – or stop complaining. I’ve seen my team play on 62 league grounds in this country, and we’ve never been outside the top two divisions. The game sold its soul many years ago, and that’s when my obsession ended. It’s grass roots football for me.

Keith

The funniest things in football

At the risk of stating the obvious, I miss football, we all do. So here’s a quick and incomplete list of the funniest things in football, in no order:

1. When the referee’s legs fail him in the middle of running and he just flops over and collapses, followed by literally 50,000 people laughing at him. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone but it’s hilarious. Also: referees getting whacked by the ball.

2. On the subject of people getting whacked, one of the funniest sights in football is a player trying to defend a shot and then getting thwacked in the face from close range. The one that comes to mind is Rashford almost decapitating James Milner a couple of years ago. I’m a Utd fan so I’m naturally biased, but I think I’d see the humour in that even if I weren’t.

3. Air kicks. When a player runs to the ball with a lot of purpose, 100% sure he’s going to score the goal of his life. And then – whoops – he misses the ball entirely. I remember Gerrard had a few of those. And latter day Rooney, when his legs had given up on him, was quite the master at this. (Further, air bicycle kicks are especially pleasing.)

4. On a related note, I’m also a big fan of the long range shot that’s so bad that it goes all the way out for a throw-in at the other side of the pitch. “If you must miss, miss big” – a philosophy Fellaini followed diligently.

5. Ball boys being dicks. In a 90-minute game, the ball is actually in play for not more than 55-60 minutes (unverified). But how dare a ballboy – who’s also a supporter of the club – waste those three extra seconds being a bit of a dick and not throwing it back quickly enough. The self-righteous rage that descends upon the face of the footballers in those moments is priceless. I think the greatest moment in this genre was when Hazard (?) got so mad he punched a kid.

6. Defenders doing weird shit, especially in their own box. Stepovers, backheels, flying tackles, bicycle kick clearances. Eric Bailly is the king of this – literally everything he does falls somewhere on the hilarious-exquisite scale. Marcos Rojo’s truly awful attempt at a rabona that one time also qualifies.Just do your job and knock it the f*ck out, man.

7. Open goal misses. Obviously this doesn’t apply when it’s your team – none of these do – but how much fun is it when a player misses an open goal and has that forlorn look on his face, like he wants the ground to swallow him up? Bonus points if the player in question is particularly loathsome/really good.

8. The two-footer. It’s late in the game, the result is a foregone conclusion. The flair player in the winning team does that thing we’d all want to do in his position, of humiliating his opponents with fancy flicks and tricks. And then he gets a proper, crunching, early ’90s two-footer right into the kneecap. (In fairness, the comic value is lessened in case of injury.)

9. Winding up the crowd. The Neviller. Adebayor running to the Arsenal fans. Jose Mourinho at literally every game he’s at. It’s dangerous but so so much fun. If I weren’t directly affected, I’d probably have enjoyed Di Maria’s beer-drinking celebration at Old Trafford quite a bit. (Ashley Young sending him flying down the slope at the side of the pitch, though – classic.)

10. The failed dive. When an attempted dive is so spectacularly bad that the player doesn’t even try to appeal, and the ref doesn’t bother booking him. The humiliation is punishment enough.

11. The worst shooter in the team – usually your central defender – finding himself in some space near the box. The crowd, both the home and away support, eggs him on to shoot. And he swipes at it with the confidence of Van Basten. Straight into row Z. Like a rugby punt. Brilliant.

12. Managers refusing to shake hands. Old farts in their 50s and 60s being gloriously petty. Shake hands, don’t shake hands, I don’t care. But please stop turning it into such a thing.

Akhil, Man Utd, Delhi

Missed goals? How about missed games…

If you want to talk about missed goals then mine is actually a missed game…

I was on my gap year and my girlfriend and I were in China. We were on a scheduled tour that had been booked around November 2004. At that stage Liverpool weren’t looking so hot under their new manager Rafa Benitez. More of the same seemed to be on the cards.

Somehow, on the fateful day of the champions league final our tour left us at the top of Mount Emei. There were no TVs but there was a computer in the lobby. I snuck down at 2.15am and after an hour I realised I just couldn’t work out how to get the game on the computer. I text a (Man United supporting) friend to ask what was going on and after about ten minutes Spaks responded to say, “you’re losing 3-0 mate. Sorry.” I asked what had happened and if it was unlucky and he just responded with, “it’s embarrassing.” I got back into bed and went to sleep.

The next day we were up around 5.30am and pretty tired I check my phone to see a flurry of texts from my mate…

“3-1 Gerrard”

“3-2”

“3-3”

“Extra time”

“Penalties”

That was where the trail went cold. I burst into the room of another English traveller, a guy who was famous for winning, “who wants to be a millionaire” in Australia and nearly winning the UK one too, to see if he knew what had happened. I didn’t knock and it turned out he and his girlfriend were having a canoodle but this was no time for shame or reservation. As his girlfriend desperately tried to conceal herself (she failed) he told me he knew they had been losing 3-0 but he didn’t know about the comeback.

Finally my friend calls me. I ask what happened. Who won the penalties. He said, “oh mate. I’m sorry. It actually finished 3-2.”

I was so deflated. I’d just burst into someone’s room and ruined their morning sex for nothing. I was 19 and remembered the joy when we won the UEFA cup but was now learning how negative it felt to lose a European final.

“…yeah it finished 3-2…on penalties to Liverpool”

I’d argue that it was probably Gerrard’s goal which is the greatest I’ve missed. His flappy arms as he willed his teammates on breathed life into a bunch of players whose spirit was probably rock bottom at that stage. That day as he legged it back to restart the game I think his screaming and gesturing inspired a few million Liverpool fans all over the world. He reminded us that it wasn’t yet over and we weren’t all dead.

What a f**king game to miss though.

Minty, LFC

I was heavily involved in the well-meaning(?) mess that was MyFootballClub back in 2009-12. It was a huge eye-opener as a football fan (it’s all about the money – even at that level) but ruinous for my personal relationships. Anyway, in February 2011 Ebbsfleet were playing Farnborough in the Conference South. I left the board room early to take a seat in the Directors box for kick off, whilst those more important than me were still mingling. They emerged about one minute into the match to find that we were a goal and a player down, after Preston Edwards received what was believed to be the fastest ever red card for a goalkeeper.

Pete

Where were you? Historic games

So here is something inspired by the recent “Missed Goals” discussion that has been going on in the mailbox, what about “Where were you when *insert historic game here* happened?”, as we all have likely missed a few historic games in our time for various reasons, naturally I am hoping for some funny stories to be shared that will bring a smile to our face during these dark times going on around the globe with the pandemic, I will kick it off with my own entry for “Where were you?”.

8th July 2014, some of you may even see this date and know exactly what game I am talking about, maybe not, but you will certainly know what World Cup I am talking about, that is the fateful day when Germany broke Brazil hearts and put 7 goals past the Seleção to end their World Cup dream, now in recent memory this has to be one of the most iconic games in World Cup history, but where was i during this fateful encounter in history, on the sofa? nope, at a friends house with a few drinks? nope, I was sat in a KFC eating a very disappointing chicken meal with two friends I now no longer speak to, I had never been to a KFC before this day and haven’t since, call me crazy but I don’t eat a lot of fast food, anyway back to the game, I had planned to watch the highlights later on once I got back, fully expecting a close game which Brazil may just edge perhaps after extra time thanks to the support of the crowd at their home World Cup, my phone was pinging so rapidly with notifications that I checked to see what was going on only to see Germany were 5-0 up after just half an hour, never been more gutted in my life to have chosen food over football, never again will I make that poor judgement call.

Special shout out to Steve, Los Angeles who wrote in this morning with his F365 Dinner Party, I will bring the Jagermeister as that is my drink of choice, nice to see my mails are seen in such a positive light, I do love and appreciate the F365 community.

Mikey, CFC

On “Scouse Exceptionalism”

On the topic of “Scouse Exceptionalism” (for want of a better snazzy term), this isn’t the first time this has come up in the Mailbox; typically I’ve avoided comment and hoped the subject would change. I don’t understand why some fellow Liverpool fans feel the need to rub the special-ness of the club in the face of other fans. Many Liverpool fans are happy to keep the discussion of how brilliant the club is at times and how great it is to be a part of it, but sometimes this spills over and I understand the backlash. On the other hand, sometimes the subject comes up through rival fans going out of their way to insist that “all football clubs are the same”, or to insist that Liverpool are’t special in any way.

From my (very biased) perspective, coming from abroad and having attended matches as a football tourist at various clubs around London & Europe, and taking a particular interest in fan culture, it has always seemed quite clear to me that Liverpool is a special club. This is obviously just my own opinion. I was heartened, however, to hear Sid Lowe of The Guardian speaking on the subject on one of the podcasts in the buildup to the Liverpool-Atletico second leg. His take on it was, to paraphrase, that he disagreed with the suggestion that Liverpool was just another football club and that Anfield was just another football stadium, and that complete neutrals (from an English football perspective) often spoke to him about just how special Liverpool is, after going to games there. Anyway, what I’m trying to get at is that perhaps the best judges of whether there is anything special about Liverpool is to rely on neutrals’ perspectives. As another piece of evidence, numerous broadcasters around the world will pointedly stop speaking pre-match while Liverpool fans are singing YNWA – this is not something that happens at many other clubs.

…which is a handy segue into my next point: that saying Liverpool are a special club is not saying that Liverpool are “the most special club”, or “the only special club”. There are certainly other clubs’ fans who would get similar reverence from broadcasters. There are certainly other clubs’ fans with similar penchant for social action. I clearly cannot speak on behalf of all Liverpool fans, but when I listen to the various LFC-focused podcasts over the last couple of years, the prevailing attitude was not to suggest that other clubs aren’t special or had attributes to be appreciated. Sure, there’s no denying they don’t speak respectfully of clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City (rightly or wrongly), but the reverance for the history and the fan culture of other clubs is something that I feel the ‘good guys’ of the LFC fan base appreciate, which I believe contributes to the general baulking at the notion that LFC itself is not special too.

Oliver (Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released at 5AM GMT this morning, so if you think about it, a lot of us were going to be spending this weekend in isolation anyway) Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Mediawatch

Dear F365

I write in simply to applaud the article on Mediawatch this morning about the awful *news*paper that is the sun.

I could not agree more with the article. When this is all over there will be many holding their heads in shame. That paper will be top. I genuinely hope they never publish another lying sensationalist article again.

God I miss football but you know what , spending extra time with my family instead of countless hours picking my fantasy football team and getting annoyed when Liverpool lose has been refreshing.

Keep up the good work!

Ade ( 7 will come ) Guildford

Bubble football?

Interesting line from Nick MCFC this morning about if the squads aren’t the same after the end June that the season is a farce… Nick have you ever heard of the transfer window?

Anyway, is anyone else quite excited about the possibility of two months of football over the Summer? Assuming it is safe for the players and staff, I’m very much looking forward to some live sport again.

If it is not safe for players to play under normal circumstances, may I suggest an alternative? Bubble football. Everyone gets put into a bubble with a 1 metre radius so social distancing can be maintained. Burnley would be certs for European places

CM LFC

Under selected XI

Loving the Best XI’s – here’s my best XI that don’t get mentioned enough in greatest ever XI’s but really should:

Michel Prud’homme – a phenomenal keeper during the 80’s and 90’s just pipping Joel Bats.

Lillian Thurham – easily one off the finest defenders ever, and a good bloke too. Lahm and Cafu often seem selected here.

Paul McGrath – just watch his performance against Italy in ’94 – a masterclass.

Ciro Ferarra – A bit of a brute but also a fine defender in a time when it was the law that Italy produced only thoroughbred defenders.

Andreas Brehme this position is normally reserved for Maldini or Carlos but Brehme was one of the greats during the 80’s.

Fernando Redondo – The Crab was not just a brilliant shield for the back four but was capable of some incredible skill – ask Henning Berg.

Zvonomir Boban – one of my all time favourites and a Milan legend.

Luis Enrique – to be a star for both Madrid and Barcelona is sign enough of his qualities.

Michael Laudrup – Ditto but also lit up the ’86 WC with a style of football that would still make him a great in any era.

Romario – Ludicrous ability. Could round a keeper in a narrow corridor. Loved the excesses of life which only adds to his quality.

Christian Vieri – topped goal scoring charts in Italy and Spain – was an Aussie – ridiculously good in the air and strong as an ox. Always felt underrated despite being the world’s most expensive player.

That would have been an incredible team.

Dan Mallerman

Greater Manchester XI

Hiya

I am not sure of the rules for the Greater Manchester XI– but surely can we find a place for Simone Perrotta (b Ashton-under-Lyne)? He didn’t feature in the Premier League, but made around 250 appearances for Roma, 40+ for Italy, and played in the World Cup winning team of 2006.

He joined the illustrious list of Mancs to have won a World Cup along with Geoff Hurst, Alan Ball, Jimmy Armfield, and Nobby Stiles; and is the 3rd World Cup winner from Tameside. There’s a lovely article on the statue which commemorates the 3 of them in Ashton here (the council couldn’t get hold of Perrotta and so he had no idea it existed until his uncle told him!)

Ben B, MCFC

Stop complaining and write some good mails…

Dear Football365,

I love how when there’s no actual football to watch or talk about, people are still complaining about the emails I send in, for people to either read free of charge or skip over if it doesn’t interest them. Absolutely no one’s mental health is affected to comments like this, everything is fine.

I haven’t been paying too much attention to the mailbox recently, mainly because the least interesting thing to read about is fans of the biggest clubs revelling in the atrocious ways in which their rivals behave, or justifying that behaviour out of blind club loyalty.

Mails about the big clubs get published because a free site needs to drive traffic. For everything else, why would something get published if it was actually as boring as people of low intelligence suggest it is? The Mailbox is a meritocracy: if you don’t like what I write, stop playing with yourself for a few minutes and write something better.

It’s the suggestion that Non-League is boring I take exception to most. The last mail I wrote about Non-League was about seasons being annulled and how it affected teams in commanding positions, who have found their stellar seasons were all for nought. If you find major football news stories or, as I also write, what happened at the game I went to, to be boring, then there are plenty of newspaper websites with articles about Premier League players’ cars, houses or partners for you to amuse yourself with.

Happy Easter,

Ed Quoththeraven

Thanks for the invite…

Hey Steve, Los Angeles

Thanks for the invite, I appreciate it.

Cheers and stay safe.

Yaru, Malaysia

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.