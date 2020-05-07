Premier League games set to be shown on FREE on YouTube

Some Premier League games are set to be shown on YouTube for FREE when the season restarts following the coronavirus lockdown.

Under a proposal currently being discussed, all the remaining 92 matches are to be broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport and YouTube.

The plan is to complete the current season in just seven weeks.

But with games set to be played behind closed doors and without fans, football chiefs want fans to be able to watch EVERY game live.

Under the plans, most games will be shown on Sky Sports and BT Sport, who hold the bulk of the existing broadcasting rights.

But with no games set to be shown live on terrestrial television, YouTube is being discussed as a free-to-air option, according to The Sun.

The last time the Premier League showed matches for free was on the opening day of the 2013-14 season. That day, Sky Sports screened Manchester United against Swansea, while Crystal Palace vs Arsenal was shown on BT Sport for free.

Premier League clubs want to resume training on May 12 and play the first round of matches on June 12.

With games to be played behind closed doors due to the long-term suspension of mass gatherings, no two matches will be played simultaneously in order to allow maximum TV coverage.

Of the 92 games left this season, Sky Sports has 39 matches left to air and BT Sport eight under the current deal.