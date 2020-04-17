Premier League hold two-hour meeting to decide f**k all

A meeting between all 20 Premier League clubs took place on Friday with the possibility of a June 30 cut off date to finish the season “not raised,” according to reports.

Having previously looked at the matter of finances and player remuneration, the focus of this online meeting is understood to be on how best to complete the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Reports have suggested that nine clubs are in favour of ending the campaign by June 30, with the complications of contract expiration dates among the key issues.

However, any decision to set a June 30 deadline to finish fixtures wasn’t brought up and Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims the ‘objective remains to finish the season’.

Solhekol tweeted: “Premier League meeting lasted two hours. No decision yet on when games can restart.

“That will only happen when government says it’s safe. Issue of 30 June cut off not raised. Clubs shown models of how games could be played again. Objective remains to finish the season.”

— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 17, 2020

A Premier League spokesperson told Sky Sports: “We are acutely aware of the distress COVID-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

“In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government.

“The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows.

“Today’s shareholders’ meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019/20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.

“In response to the pandemic, the Premier League, our clubs and players have provided vital support for communities and the NHS and will continue to do so after matches recommence.”

