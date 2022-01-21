Premier League injury news: The latest on Ronaldo, James, and Son, as well as when Salah will return from the African Cup of Nations

Due to a hamstring injury, Chelsea will be without Reece James until next month, while Spurs expect Son Heung-min to be out until the end of the month.

Due to a neck injury, Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham.

Ralf Rangnick revealed on Friday that Cristiano is a question mark because he has a neck problem.

“We’ll have to wait and see how he feels today after he received treatment for two-three hours yesterday.”

Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) will also miss the West Ham game, according to Rangnick, after his home was broken into while his family was at home during United’s win over Brentford in midweek.

“He told me that he needs to stay at home right now,” Rangnick confirmed.

“He doesn’t want to abandon his wife and children.”

The imminent return of Paul Pogba (£7.4m) will be a boost for Rangnick, who has been critical of United’s midfield recently.

After being sidelined by a groin injury while on international duty in November, Pogba was photographed in training.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.1m), who has been ill, should be available after the international break.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has attributed the club’s recent poor form – most recently a 1-1 draw with Brighton – to “long-term injuries,” which has seen them drop out of Premier League title contention.

The Blues are not alone in their struggles as a combination of long injury lists, Covid positive players, and the Africa Cup of Nations begins to take its toll on Premier League clubs, but Tuchel’s side has been hit the hardest, going four games without a win.

Tuchel revealed ahead of Sunday’s London derby against Tottenham that influential midfielder Reece James (£6.2m) is expected to return next month after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton in December.

Trevoh Chalobah (£4.7m) returned from injury in time to play in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but he was unable to play the full 90 minutes.

He’s currently recovering from a hamstring injury, but he’ll be back in the gym this week.

After testing positive for Covid last week, Andreas Christensen (£4.6m) is expected to be released from isolation, but

