Premier League plans to raise funds for NHS hampered by overseas stars

Plans to build up a fighting fund for the NHS have been hampered by the desire of some of the Premier League’s overseas stars to contribute to the health services in their home countries.

The top-flight’s players are in the process of setting up their own fund to help the medical professionals on the frontline who have been working overtime to try and fight coronavirus.

The idea to set it up has been driven by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson who set up the captains’ WhatsApp group to discuss issues related to the players’ response to the virus.

They have all been discussing the ideas with their respective squads.

With the pandemic a global issue which has devastated countries around the world some of the league’s overseas stars have raised the point about the health services in their homelands too.

Many have family and friends living abroad and in badly affected countries.

And while supportive of plans to help healthcare professionals here concerns have also been voiced about those and the efforts in their own countries being overlooked.

Some players have already made generous donations including Manchester United’s David De Gea, Chelsea’s Pedro and Aston Villa’s Jota who have all contributed money to the fight against the virus in Spain.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has donated money to the committee fighting coronavirus in Senegal.

The Premier League confirmed they will make an increased contribution of £20m to the NHS last week which the top-flight’s players believe needs to be increased.

And their concerns about what impact taking pay cuts would have on the money that would end up going to the NHS was one reason behind their rejection of the Premier League’s 30 per cent wage reduction proposal.