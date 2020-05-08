Premier League players have to take their holidays by June 30

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Premier League clubs face another hurdle to restarting the season after it emerged that players have to take their holidays by June 30.

Contracts stipulate that players should get five weeks off a year and that clubs ‘must not unreasonably withhold a request from a player to take three consecutive weeks’, which typically fall in the summer.

It means that clubs will have to reach a compromise with players if they want to resume the season in mid-June and complete it by the end of July.

Most teams would then be able to have time off in August before returning for a brief pre-season if the 2020-21 campaign is to begin in mid-September.

However, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Wolves are still involved in Europe, with the Champions League and Europa League set to restart in August.

If any of the English teams reach the final stages, there would only be a very small window for a break before preparations start for the new season.

Although top players don’t always get their full allocation of holidays due to international commitments during the summer, the situation this year would be unprecedented.

Sources at clubs and the PFA suggest it would require negotiation on behalf of the clubs and goodwill from the players.

Given that many of them have been resistant to pay cuts, and expressed concerns about returning to action so soon after the coronavirus lockdown, it represents another obstacle to Project Restart succeeding.