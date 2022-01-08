Premier League players may be barred from playing if they do not receive the Covid vaccine, according to new government regulations.

Players in the Premier League could be barred from playing if they do not receive the Covid vaccine, according to new government regulations.

Under new government rules, Premier League players who refuse to take the coronavirus vaccine risk missing games.

Un-jabbed ‘elite athletes’ who return to the UK from abroad are exempt from the ten-day isolation period, according to current regulations.

But, according to reports, that may change after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries pushed to eliminate the right.

Top-flight footballers, as well as other sporting celebrities, would be required to follow the same rules as the general public, with no exceptions.

Any unvaccinated Premier League player returning from a trip abroad – such as a European match or an international break – would be suspended for ten days.

This could result in the players concerned missing a number of games.

With games coming thick and fast – and a number of teams plagued by Covid and injuries – squads may be put even more under pressure.

“If you want special treatment, you’ve got to do your bit to keep others healthy and safe,” a Government source told The Telegraph, referring to the potential rule change.

“It’s not just about your health; it’s about the health of others as well.”

Should the new rules be implemented, Premier League executives are reportedly ready to fight back.

Due to the strict testing rules in place now, top-flight officials believe the players in question would pose very little health risk.

On their return to the UK, the general public is required to isolate for ten days and take a PCR test on days two and eight.

While elite athletes are expected to follow the same rules, they are currently permitted to break their isolation in order to train or play.

According to current statistics, 16% of Prem players have yet to accept a single dose of the vaccine.

The new rules will be decided by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson has expressed his displeasure with unvaccinated members of the public, calling it “absolutely crazy” that so many people have refused the vaccine and become seriously ill in hospitals.

The news comes as world tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia due to a lack of vaccinations.

After a six-hour stand-off at Melbourne Airport, the Serbian star, a nine-time winner in Australia, was given his marching orders.

Despite his vaccination history, Djokovic was granted an exemption to compete in the Australian Open.

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“When it comes to our borders, rules must be followed.”

“No one is exempt from these rules.”