Premier League players speak out to say clubs could offer ‘far more’ to NHS and charitable causes

Premier League players led by the likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Kevin De Bruyne, Mark Noble and Cesar Azpilicueta will agree to radical wage deferrals but want more control on how the money is spent, insisting that it goes to the NHS and supports the lower league football pyramid.

Managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined the above players and Premier League executives on a video conference call, as footballers placed the ball firmly back in the court of the Premier League clubs, who courted bad publicity with the news that Liverpool are taking Government money to place staff on furlough leave.

In what amounts to the most radical and coherent intervention by players for decades, a statement, which players had been heavily involved in, was released by the Professional Footballers’ Association.

The key points were:

– Players wanted to help out clubs especially if a re-start to the Premier League stretches beyond June

– But they pointed out the proposed 30 per cut suggested by Premier League would cost the taxpayer £200million

– It is understood players would prefer to defer wages as that would mean the taxpayer would still get that money but clubs would be helped with cashflow

– Players questioned whether Health Secretary Matt Hancock fully understood the issues of how much tax would be lost when he called on wage cut for Premier League stars

And the statement insisted that any wage deferrals Premier League stars will agree to will be dependent on:

– The Premier League increasing their £20m contribution to the NHS

– Chairmen such as Tottenham’s Daniel Levy, who is using the Government furlough scheme to put several non-playing staff on 80 per cent wages, paying staff in full;

– The Premier League’s £125m advance to Football League clubs made yesterday being topped up with hard cash to support the football pyramid.

Sportsmail understands that, while controversial PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor retains the support of the most prominent players, those players also worked on the wording of the statement and were heavily involved in the drafting.

The likes of Liverpool captain Henderson and United captain Maguire, who is already in talks with United executive chairman Ed Woodward for his players to take a 30 per cent pay cut to go directly to the NHS, wanted to ensure that it was clear players were happy to make a huge contribution to the national purse during the crisis.

But with Tottenham chairman Levy announcing that he would take a £3m bonus last week and Liverpool becoming the latest club with billionaire owners to take advantage of the Government subsided pay scheme, though they have already said they will top up the remaining 20 per cent to ensure those staff remain on full pay, players have been sceptical about who the money saved would benefit.

The Professional Footballers’ Association said in a statement: ‘The Premier League players want to take the lead and ensure their financial contributions will support:

– Our clubs that we play for who will obviously need our support, particularly if this crisis goes beyond June.

– Non-playing staff at our Premier League clubs guaranteeing they receive 100 per cent of their wages.

– EFL and non-league clubs, their staff and players.

– The NHS, whose workers, many of whom are football fans, are doing so much for us all. They are the real heroes.’

The players, who are also setting up their own fund to support the NHS which will be administered through the PFA but has been driven by Henderson and the Premier League captains, have called on Premier League clubs to increase their own donation to the health service. The statement added: ‘£20m is welcome but we believe it could be far bigger.’

They also questioned whether the £125m promised for the EFL, which is an advance on money due to the clubs in August, was sufficient.

‘The EFL money is an advance. Importantly, it will aid cashflow in the immediate but football needs to find a way to increase funding to the EFL and non-league clubs in the long-term. Many clubs require an increase in funding just to survive. We believe in our football pyramid and again stress the need for solidarity between all clubs. Going forward, we are working together to find a solution which will be continually reviewed in order to assess the circumstance of the COVID-19 crisis.’

And they queried the wisdom of the Health Secretary’s intervention, who said players should take a pay cut, saying that it was counter intuitive as it would cost the Treasury millions.

‘The players are mindful that, as PAYE employees, the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services, which are especially critical at this time,’ they said in a statement.

‘Taking a 30 per cent salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services.

‘The proposed 30 per cent salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to more than £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of more than £200m to the Government. What effect does this loss of earning to the Government mean for the NHS? Was this considered in the Premier League proposal and did the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, factor this in when asking players to take a salary cut?

‘We welcomed the opportunity to discuss this with the Premier League today and we are happy to continue talks.’

It is understood players believe the deferrals make more sense as they ease the current cashflow situation and ensure that tax will be paid in the future. It is also clear that, over the long term, when the next round of TV deals are agreed, the clubs can make good deferrals which are made now if they have time to make allowance for them.

The extraordinary video conference call between the Premier League and captains and coaches was said to have been understandably problematic, given the complexities of getting more than 40 representatives on the same call, with each club allowed three representatives and most selecting their captain and coach to attend.

There was no expectation that a resolution would be reached immediately. The Premier League is understood to have presented the scenarios, the worst-case being that the league could not restart, which would mean paying back £762m to broadcaster and total losses of £1.13bn, including gate receipt money.

A 30 per cent wage cut, which over a year would amount to about £550m, would cover half of that. The pitch from the Premier League is that they are sharing the losses.

Other scenarios presented, such as a re-start in June, would require less of a sacrifice. Players have been urged to take the message back to their team-mates and explain the figures. Each captain was emailed a copy of the presentation and asked to circulate among team-mates.

The main presentation was made by Premier League executive director Bill Bush. Players and coaches listened in and the Premier League was pleased with the way it was received. Other notables at the meeting were Burnley manager Sean Dyche, Watford captain Troy Deeney, PFA chief executive Taylor, Tottenham chairman Levy and United executive chairman Ed Woodward.

Questions were submitted by email prior to the meeting and it is understood that Noble, Deeney and De Bruyne spoke as did Taylor. The meeting proceeded without acrimony but it remains to be seen what club executives make of the players’ statement.

As it is the ball is firmly back with the Premier League. Pay cuts, or at least deferrals, are coming. But they will have to do a lot more for the NHS and the Football League to get the players onside.