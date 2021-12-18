Premier League: Salah reigns supreme as a penalty taker, Newcastle appears doomed, and Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal is drawing to a close.

Premier League: Salah is the penalty king, Newcastle looks doomed, and Aubameyang’s Arsenal career is coming to an end.

Daniel Storey examines all 18 Premier League teams that competed this weekend, including Newcastle’s poor performance…

The Score is Daniel Storey’s weekly assessment of the performances of all 20 Premier League teams.

There were only nine Premier League matches this weekend, but each one seemed to end with a crucial penalty kick.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United all won with varying degrees of ease, but Newcastle United suffered a humiliating defeat at Leicester City.

Is another Watford manager in hot water?

The match between Brighton and Tottenham has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the north London club.

In last week’s column, we speculated whether Mikel Arteta might consider dropping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in favor of Alexandre Lacazette or Gabriel Martinelli before Arsenal’s trip – and loss – to Everton on Monday night.

Arteta actually started both of those forwards, with Aubameyang coming off the bench after 85 minutes.

Fast forward to Arsenal’s home game against Southampton, and the captain was left out of the starting lineup.

Arteta said before the game that Aubameyang was benched due to a disciplinary issue, but he refused to elaborate after full-time, despite reports that he arrived late from a trip abroad.

Importantly, this isn’t the first time Aubameyang has been left out of a matchday squad for breaking club rules; he was also absent for the March north London derby.

Arteta will want players he can trust in senior positions, even if it’s just a ceremonial role, so his status as club captain must be in jeopardy.

It’s also significant that Arsenal won on Saturday, albeit against a stuttering Southampton side.

That sends a message to Aubameyang that he doesn’t have a divine right to start, especially since he is clearly out of form.

Martinelli and Lacazette appear to be better choices right now.

Even with 18 months left on his contract, it’s not unreasonable to believe that these are Aubameyang’s final months.

You have a feeling Arteta would gladly give up his salary if he could.

It’s possible that the decision to make that deal so soon after the Mesut Ozil saga will come back to bite them.

