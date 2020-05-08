Premier League season will be cancelled if clubs don’t agree to play on neutral grounds: LMA Chief

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The Premier League season will be cancelled if clubs don’t agree to play the remaining games on neutral grounds, according to League Managers’ Association chief executive Richard Bevan.

There has been resistance, especially from teams fighting against relegation, to completing the 92 outstanding fixtures away from home stadiums.

But Bevan has stressed ahead of Monday’s vote on proposals for a return to football that ‘time isn’t on our side’ and the alternative is the 2019-20 season being called off.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if a vote against neutral venues would lead to a cancellation, Bevan said: ‘Yes, I think that probably is correct.’

He added: ‘The government, if they haven’t already, will be making it clear that home matches with densely populated stadia, really puts into question whether social distancing rules can be adhered to.’

All the remaining games will be played behind closed doors for fear of spreading Covid-19 but there are fears fans may congregate outside if teams play in their own stadiums.

Up to 10 out of the 20 top-flight venues are likely to be chosen to stage the remaining games but they must be away from densely-populated residential areas and be easy to lock down.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a plan for easing lockdown measures on Sunday and Premier League stakeholders’ will take a vote on resuming the season on Monday.

All 20 clubs are committed to playing out the season when it is safe to do so but some, like Brighton, have said they are ‘not in favour’ of using neutral grounds because it may affect the ‘integrity’ of the competition.

The neutral stadium proposal will need the approval of 14 out of the 20 teams to be adopted.

The Premier League’s Project Restart outlined an ideal return to full training by May 18 with games resuming in mid-June. The season would hopefully be completed by the end of July.

But a number of club doctors have raised a range of concerns with league bosses over the plans.

‘The medical and operational protocols are going to be presented to the managers on calls, and indeed the players,’ said Bevan.

‘Hopefully there will be solutions that create a safe environment.

‘Football must not occupy NHS resources, it must not impinge on the capacity of the health and emergency services.

‘But it covers testing, tracking, PPE [Personal protective equipment] available, clear guidelines on social distancing, and obviously a safe environment to train and play.

‘There will be guidance on cardiology, mental and emotional well-being. And I think the message really is that health is a guiding principle to any decision-making.’

Some players, including Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini, have expressed their concerns about playing amid the pandemic.

Bevan insisted no player would be forced to play against their will.

‘I think as long as we have maximum information and good protocol documents, players will make their own decisions and same for managers. And they’ll be looking at best practice,’ he said.

‘If we do get that information clearly and well-presented and governments are clear as well, there’ll be some good decision-making – from a manager perspective.

‘I don’t think that would be coercing players at all.’