Premier League ‘send out restart schedule to clubs’ as they look to resume full training

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Key details from ‘Project Restart’ have emerged with the Premier League ‘sending out a restart schedule to clubs’ and full training to resume in three weeks.

They are informing clubs of the details included in their comeback timetable in the hope that the coronavirus crisis subdues.

The schedule has earmarked May 18 as the date for players to be able to be back in full training and June 8 for the first games back, according to the Telegraph, but those plans could be dashed as Boris Johnson is set to extend the lockdown until June.

The Premier League will consult all 20 clubs before the shareholders conference on Friday and their timetable must be given approval by the government.

Their schedule is based on the government’s May 7 announcement on the lockdown informing the public that an easing of restrictions will take place.

The following weekend (May 9-10) would see all Premier League players tested for Covid-19 and then they could begin working in small groups again for the first time on Monday, May 11.

They would then be allowed to return to full training sessions on May 18 with a view to the first game taking place on June 8.

But there is no guarantee that will be the case and the Prime Minister is understood to be working out an ‘exit strategy’ for June with Cabinet, ruining hopes of an early exit from the restrictions.

Ministers fear that second spike in coronavirus cases would be crippling so the government are cautious about relaxing measures.

Data published on Wednesday showed that Britain has one of the world’s worst coronavirus death rates, better only than Spain and Belgium per capita.

Revised UK figures including deaths outside hospitals showed that there have been nine days when the death toll topped 1,000 and the government do not want a premature exit.

It remains to be seen whether this will scupper the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ timetable.

Some sides already have players back at their training bases working in isolation, such as Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.

And they are desperate for the next step which would be work as a team and an end to social distancing protocols.

In addition to the staggered timetable, safeguards would be put in place such as mandatory PPE for staff and players having to wear protective gear at all times.

The specifics of the strategy have been delivered by Andy O’Boyle, the Premier League’s head of elite performance.

There remains a desperation to resume play again and the government are believed to support the principle in question to play behind closed doors for broadcasters and fans and lift the mood of the nation.

Officials are hoping that the season could be rounded up by the end of July with the champion, relegated sides and European qualifiers decided as usual.

There is an issue of quarantine with the current government plans forcing those returning from overseas to isolated for two weeks.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who travelled to Spain for his mother’s funeral, would be one such example. Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and David Silva are also abroad.

No stone would be left unturned in terms of sanitising the playing environment and Sportsmail revealed that the Premier League are facing a staggering £4million bill for coronavirus testing kits.

All hinges on the government’s approval and the Premier League, clubs and supporters will be awaiting the verdict intently.