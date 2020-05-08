Premier League stars fear coronavirus protocols will leave them at risk of injury

Footballers are concerned the Premier League’s coronavirus protocols distributed will leave them at risk of injury.

Top-flight clubs were provided with a seven-page document last week outlining hygiene guidelines aimed at protecting players and staff from Covid-19.

The dossier has failed to appease a number of Premier League doctors, who are fearful that, despite the measures, employees will still be under significant risk of infection.

One of the measures states that ‘no manual therapy of players by staff (including soft tissue and massage) prior to training is conducted unless it is absolute essential and approved by the Club Doctor in advance’.

The restrictions on pre and post-game treatment has led to significant fears from players that it could leave them susceptible to injury.

Players, particularly those with a history of muscular problems, rely heavily on daily treatment to safely get themselves through training and matches.

There is also restriction on the use of ice baths and machine-based therapies – such as cryogenic chambers – which has enhanced players’ concerns.

Clubs will adapt the regulations in the Premier League’s guidelines to develop their own coronavirus policy.

The club guidelines will require approval from league bosses, with a view to having those documents ratified by the end of next week.

Footballers across the country are already concerned about the health risks attached to completing the season, with players due to return to group training on May 18.

Indeed, Sportsmail exclusively revealed on Wednesday that a number of clubs who were planning to reintroduce group training this Monday have delayed their returns by a week. Some clubs, however, will continue with individual based sessions from May 11 based on current social distancing guidelines.