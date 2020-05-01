Premier League stars send strict new training rules to EVERY club as they ramp up Project Restart

Every Premier League player will need to wear a mask or snood in training and all balls will be disinfected as part of strict new rules, according to The Mirror.

Officials are planning to resume top-flight football on June 8, but only if plans for Project Restart are approved and signed off by the Government.

Safely returning to training in groups is a major part of that, with a new seven-page document of draconian regulations reportedly set to be sent out to every club.

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs to have reopened their training grounds for individual sessions, but the new rules will be put in place to ensure players can mingle without the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Mirror claim that the regulations include stars wearing a mask or snood at all times, staff wearing PPE equipment disinfecting balls, corner flags and goal posts and only five players training per group.

Players will also need to park their cars at least three spaces apart, no massages will be allowed unless approved by a club doctor and drinks must be left at particular pick-up points.

Sessions will last 75 minutes with 15 minutes of recovery time, and players will be given 15 minutes to prepare before getting underway. Once in action, they will only be allowed to visit the changing rooms to use the toilet.

All club staff, including managers and coaches, will also be banned from spitting at the training ground in order to minimise the chance of spreading coronavirus.

The updated training protocols will be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders meeting as plans for Project Restart are ramped up.

Meanwhile, Premier League medics believe attempts to complete the season will not collapse if a player or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus.

Sportsmail understands that one positive test will not derail the season, with top-flight medical staff ready to agree to persist with trying to get the campaign finished regardless.

Medics are increasingly confident training and games can continue even after people are infected.

Essentially, clubs will take the view that a positive test would be treated as any other injury, with the individual being taken out of action.