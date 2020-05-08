Premier League stars told to keep cars SPOTLESS in strict coronavirus protocols for training return

Premier League players must keep their cars spotless as part of coronavirus hygiene measures.

Clubs will implement a raft of protocols designed to protect players and staff from contracting the virus once they return to their respective training grounds for small group training on May 18.

Among the guidelines include a number of transport related rules for employees to follow, one of which is for players to ensure the interior of their vehicles are cleaned on a regular basis.

In addition, players and staff have been told they must not share transport to and from training grounds, while the use of team vehicles is also forbidden.

Players and staff have also been banned from using any public transport.

Clubs were sent the Premier League’s hygiene protocols last week but will adapt the regulations in the guidelines to create their own coronavirus policy, which must be signed off by the bosses.

The call for players to maintain upkeep of their cars is independent from the league’s seven-page hygiene document.