Premier League takeover of the Women’s Super League put on hold

A Premier League takeover of the Women’s Super League will not happen for at least another year.

Sportsmail understands that the results of an eagerly awaited year-long study into the feasibility of the top flight taking the competition over from the Football Association were delivered to clubs at a shareholders meeting in London last week.

And sources have disclosed that a decision was made to revisit the matter in a year’s time, amid an over-riding feeling that the 18-month-old professional WSL remains ’embryonic’ and should continue its progress under the FA.

Talks have been ongoing between both bodies for some time.

Insiders say that the Premier League remains keen on taking control of the competition when they feel the time is right, and the FA have gone on the record previously to state that they would not stand in the way.

It would appear, however, that such time is not yet upon us.

Indeed, it may well be several seasons until those in charge feel that the league has developed sufficiently for it to come under the Premier League’s umbrella.

The WSL was formed in 2010 and it became full-time for the 2019-20 season. Of the 22 sides in the top two divisions, 13 come from Premier League clubs and attendances this season — aided by a selection of matches at men’s stadiums such as Anfield and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — are significantly improving.

A three-year £10million sponsorship deal with Barclays is another sign of progress and viewing figures have also gone up.

It is against that backdrop that the decision not to switch was made, with those among Premier League clubs confident that the competition can continue to grow under the current arrangement. The FA invest around £7m a year, a figure that includes £2m for youth development.

A recent Sportsmail study also came to the conclusion that keeping the WSL with the FA appeared to be the correct course of action for the time being.

Talks will remain ongoing over the coming months, although a fresh study has not been ordered.

Both the FA and Premier League declined to comment but sources at both organisations said that they were happy with the decision — and added that a dialogue would continue.