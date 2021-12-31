Premier League: The chaos of the Covid crisis has only one solution, with clubs angry at the ‘abnormal’ process.

Premier League: The chaos surrounding the Covid crisis has only one solution, with clubs enraged by the ‘abnormal’ process.

The league’s board of directors must learn from the holiday fixture fiasco, but managers must consider the real reasons for games being played.

So that was the Christmas season.

18 games off, a treatment table full of injured players, and a Covid civil war pitting managers against each other, sparking debate about whether the Premier League’s festive fixtures are a relic of a bygone era.

It feels almost miraculous that we’ve come out of a period of unprecedented pressure on the sport with fans still in the stands.

But don’t the Premier League and its key players need to reflect on the tumultuous last three weeks and take a few lessons with them going forward?

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel were among the first to condemn a fixture schedule that, even their most ardent detractors would admit, pushes players and squads to their limits.

Although it appeared that the Premier League was the target of much of their rage, the authorities were a convenient, faceless scapegoat for the complaints.

The real issue is that the clubs profit so much from a television deal that requires so many games to be played over the holidays.

Amazon pays around £90 million for its fixture package, enticed in part by the captive festive audience they’ll be playing to during the games between Christmas and New Year.

What gives that Sky and BT have monopolized Boxing Day and New Year’s Day?

If clubs, managers, and players want to begin eating into the lucrative Christmas schedule, they’ll have to accept a financial hit.

And the last time we checked, there wasn’t a lot of demand for that.

Tuchel is experiencing England’s unique approach to Christmas football for the first time, and he appears almost bemused by the demands placed on his players and support staff.

However, the substance of his complaints appears to overlook the larger picture of the Premier League’s reliance on broadcaster money, which has propelled it to European prominence.

If those complaints are unfounded, the Premier League hasn’t helped itself by shrouding the decision-making process in a layer of uncertainty that isn’t necessary.

The rule is simple: any team with 13 healthy outfield players must play.

