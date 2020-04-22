Premiership Rugby suspended indefinitely with return date of April 24 scrapped

Premiership Rugby are desperate to finish the current suspended season before it starts the next, which will put pressure on the 2021 Lions tour.

As Sportsmail reported earlier this week English league bosses decided to further postpone the season on Wednesday, as their April 24 resumption date became unfeasible due to coronavirus.

They gave no concrete date for a restart but did confirm the Twickenham final, set for June 20, will not be played that day. It could have to move as late as the autumn.

A PRL statement said: ‘The intention is to play all games and complete the season as soon as it can be done safely.’

As the Premiership are determined to finish the 2019-20 campaign, as long as it takes within reason, every delay means more worries for the Lions’ preparations next summer.

The touring side are meant to travel to South Africa on June 27, 2021 – the day after next year’s proposed Premiership final – so with next season destined to start late and countless Test matches to play too the squeeze on the calendar has started.

Sportsmail understands the most optimistic restart date European Cup games is August, with sources saying it will be the ‘last cab off the rank’ in the rugby calendar.

Organisers EPCR need all three leagues – the Premiership, French Top14 and the PRO14 – to have set restart dates first as well as a lifting of travel restrictions.

‘It’s going to be a while,’ said a source.

Like the Premiership, EPCR will extend their competition for as long as is feasible and are keen to stage their Marseille finals weekend whenever they can, as 50,000 tickets have already been sold, but realise it is a long way off.