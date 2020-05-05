Prepare for the duel between Don Shula and Bill Belichick

In the shadow of the death of Don Shula, one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, it was hard not to think about Bill Belichick on Monday.

We are entering the era of Belichick’s career where the hunt for Shula will become a focus. Super Bowls will continue to be a measure for the head coach of the New England Patriots, but Belichick is 68 years old and has accomplished everything possible up to this point. His legacy is certain. He is immediately a Hall of Famer. Aside from rebuilding a franchise and demonstrating that it can be sustainably successful without Tom Brady, there aren’t many tops that can be historically significant.

With the exception of Shula’s seat in the coaching ranks. This is important for a historian of the game like Belichick.

As it should. Shula’s overall victories of all time – 328 in the regular season and 347 including playoff games – were gigantic when he left the NFL in 1995. So much so that they were viewed as numbers that would probably never be hurt again. Until Belichick arrived in New England and drove through the league for two decades, appeared in nine Super Bowls and built the NFL’s response to the Roman Empire.

His success, which has sparked a number of emotions in football over the past two decades – excitement, admiration, hatred, jealousy, envy and everything in between. Shula was certainly not immune to it either. When Belichick’s teams started collecting victories and challenging some important parts of Shula’s legacy, he certainly shared some open thoughts. The kind of words that are considered either honesty or bitterness, depending on where you stood in your view of the patriots.

Don Shula’s memorable words about Bill Belichick, patriot

“The Spygate thing diminished what they accomplished,” Shula said in an interview with the New York Daily News in 2007 when the Patriots, alongside Shula’s Dolphins from 1972, only had the second perfect regular season in the NFL Established history. “You would hate it if that were linked to your achievements. You got it. “

Shula later tried to defuse this comment, saying that New England would deserve full recognition if it led the postseason table after a perfect 2007 season – which the patriots ultimately didn’t and in the Super Bowl against the New York Giants lost .

This was not the last time Shula came under criticism. In 2015, he is said to have referred to Belichick in an interview with the Sun Sentinel in South Florida as “Beli-Cheat”, followed by a comment a year later at a press conference on the Dolphins’ 50th anniversary, in which he referred to deflating soccer balls related

“We have always tried to stick to the rules and set an example that this has always been done with a lot of class and dignity,” said Shula at this 2016 event to a lot of Florida media. “Always done right. … We didn’t drop any balls. “

In recent years, these have been the comments that have made the Shula Belichick dynamic more and more complicated. For Belichick, he shared admiration for Shula at various times over the decades, partly through the lens of his father Steve, who trained in northeast Ohio and also with the Navy, and when Belichick himself became an NFL assistant and head coach. He shared some of that exuberant praise on Monday when he recalled Shula’s contributions in a statement.

“Don Shula is one of the best coaching figures of all time and the benchmark for consistency and leadership in the NFL,” said Belichick. “I was lucky enough to grow up as a fan of the Baltimore Colts in Maryland, which under Coach Shula were one of the outstanding teams of the time. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula dates back to her time in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization. “

