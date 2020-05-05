Prepare for the duel between Don Shula and Bill Belichick

In the shadow of the death of Don Shula, one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, it was hard not to think about Bill Belichick on Monday.
We are entering the era of Belichick’s career where the hunt for Shula will become a focus. Super Bowls will continue to be a measure for the head coach of the New England Patriots, but Belichick is 68 years old and has accomplished everything possible up to this point. His legacy is certain. He is immediately a Hall of Famer. Aside from rebuilding a franchise and demonstrating that it can be sustainably successful without Tom Brady, there aren’t many tops that can be historically significant.
With the exception of Shula’s seat in the coaching ranks. This is important for a historian of the game like Belichick.
As it should. Shula’s overall victories of all time – 328 in the regular season and 347 including playoff games – were gigantic when he left the NFL in 1995. So much so that they were viewed as numbers that would probably never be hurt again. Until Belichick arrived in New England and drove through the league for two decades, appeared in nine Super Bowls and built the NFL’s response to the Roman Empire.
His success, which has sparked a number of emotions in football over the past two decades – excitement, admiration, hatred, jealousy, envy and everything in between. Shula was certainly not immune to it either. When Belichick’s teams started collecting victories and challenging some important parts of Shula’s legacy, he certainly shared some open thoughts. The kind of words that are considered either honesty or bitterness, depending on where you stood in your view of the patriots.
“The Spygate thing diminished what they accomplished,” Shula said in an interview with the New York Daily News in 2007 when the Patriots, alongside Shula’s Dolphins from 1972, only had the second perfect regular season in the NFL Established history. “You would hate it if that were linked to your achievements. You got it. “
Shula later tried to defuse this comment, saying that New England would deserve full recognition if it led the postseason table after a perfect 2007 season – which the patriots ultimately didn’t and in the Super Bowl against the New York Giants lost .
This was not the last time Shula came under criticism. In 2015, he is said to have referred to Belichick in an interview with the Sun Sentinel in South Florida as “Beli-Cheat”, followed by a comment a year later at a press conference on the Dolphins’ 50th anniversary, in which he referred to deflating soccer balls related
“We have always tried to stick to the rules and set an example that this has always been done with a lot of class and dignity,” said Shula at this 2016 event to a lot of Florida media. “Always done right. … We didn’t drop any balls. “
In recent years, these have been the comments that have made the Shula Belichick dynamic more and more complicated. For Belichick, he shared admiration for Shula at various times over the decades, partly through the lens of his father Steve, who trained in northeast Ohio and also with the Navy, and when Belichick himself became an NFL assistant and head coach. He shared some of that exuberant praise on Monday when he recalled Shula’s contributions in a statement.
“Don Shula is one of the best coaching figures of all time and the benchmark for consistency and leadership in the NFL,” said Belichick. “I was lucky enough to grow up as a fan of the Baltimore Colts in Maryland, which under Coach Shula were one of the outstanding teams of the time. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula dates back to her time in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization. “
Conversely, Shula Belichick only seemed to praise until the Spygate incident, when the NFL punished the patriots in 2007 for recording opponents’ defense signals. After that – and as Belichick rose towards Shula’s record – he occasionally shared some criticisms.
All of this has intensified over the years, especially given that Belichick Shula may have been the most successful coach of all time to drop the NFL. Like many things in New England’s success, there has been a succinct “good versus evil” mood. And one that gets louder over time. These are not just screams from fans who hate the patriots for a litany of things, or parts of the media that forever catalog New England’s less than flawless reputation for either breaking the rules or being accused of fraudulent activity.
This will come from Shula’s friends and teammates who started the fight in the past on his behalf.
People like former defender Manny Fernandez, who played for Shula and once complained to The Palm Beach Post about Belichick dwarfing Shula’s victory record: “You can’t stop it.” I just think it’s a shame that a guy who is constantly cheating is even there because – I don’t know – his moral character somehow questions me. “
What would it mean in historical debates to beat Shula’s record?
This is an outstanding quote because it is a very solid overview of how Belichick’s critics will define his ascent as he approaches Shula. It’s done about character. And if you think Belichick was missing during his run through the league, you’re likely to rely on the belief that Shula was historically right for the NFL and it’s a shame to see him drop to second place if # 1 is a guy whose franchise has been accused of cheating a few times during his career.
Whether you agree will likely fall into the same zip code as you judge the success of the patriots in general. If you think it has been spoiled over the years, you will see Belichick’s numbers as the same discomfort. If you believe that he is a coaching genius who has intelligently reworked the system and has repeatedly tuned his teams for every benefit, you will see his place as one that has been earned. And if you think he’s mostly a Brady product, you’ll always see his winnings that way.
The bottom line is that Shula's passing brings Belichick into a very succinct perspective. On the one hand, the timeliness of Belichick's continued dominance and the fact that he still lags Shula by 43 overall wins (including the playoffs) speaks aloud to fans who may not have appreciated Shula's size. On the other hand, Shula's death also reminds us that Belichick is still staring up at an important column of coaching measures. There is still someone who holds on to a rung of the story, which means Belichick still has something important to push. Even at 68.
Like so many other Belichick patriot feats, it would probably take forever to take Shula’s place in this winning column. A crucial moment in football history for a man who is very concerned about such things. But to achieve it and to outshine Shula will not come without a debate about integrity and honesty and what to remember when history looks back on a number.
The same debate that some will always have about the patriots – long after we remembered the memory of Belichick on a day like Monday.
