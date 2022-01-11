President Biden Responds to Georgia’s National Championship Victory

President Joe Biden congratulated the Georgia Bulldogs on their national championship win on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, 33-18, avenging its SEC Championship loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Stetson Bennett, who started his collegiate career as a walk-on, threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

The Georgia defense forced Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to throw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and limited Georgia running back Brian Robinson to 68 yards on the ground.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs made an impressive statement.

On Tuesday morning, Biden sent a tweet congratulating the Georgia football team.

“Congratulations on your national championship, @GeorgiaFootball! Your skill, grit, and determination have shown us what is possible – and how to win your school’s first championship in 41 years.”

Bulldogs, I’m proud of you,” Biden said.

