Presidential hopeful reveals Klopp to Barca talks have ‘already started’

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre claims that Jurgen Klopp has been in talks with the Spanish side over taking over as boss in the future.

Ronald Koeman was named as Quique Setien’s replacement on a two-year deal on Wednesday. He has left his role as Holland boss and was unveiled at a press conference at the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman has been drafted in following Setien’s swift exit in the wake of their humiliating 8-2 Champions League drubbing by Bayern Munich.

He is the third man to take charge this calendar year, with Setien having only succeeded Ernesto Valverde in January.

Former Southampton and Everton boss Koeman will inherit a side which finished five points behind LaLiga champions Real Madrid and failed to win a major trophy this season for the first time since 2013-14.

Presidential elections at Barcelona have been brought forward to March 2021, after the club’s exit from the Champions League, with the Catalan giants initially intending to hold them next summer.

Farre is one of the presidential hopefuls and he claims that his camp have already started talks with Liverpool boss Klopp as they put down a “roadmap” for their potential reign.

“If Koeman works and does well, he would be, of course,” Farre told Catalan publication Sport.

“Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jurgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barca need such a coach.”

Klopp has been a revelation at Anfield since joining back in 2015. The club has won their first Premier League title, as well as their sixth Champions League trophy, whilst he’s been in charge. They also became world champions by winning the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019.