‘Pretty gross’: MS Dhoni’s wife tongues his TOES in bed as cricketers discuss spitting, sweating and shiny balls after Covid-19

Sakshi Dhoni has posted a toe-curling photo and admitted she “craves attention” from superstar MS Dhoni – while cricketers admit the “pretty gross” tactic of spitting on balls could be reconsidered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhoni is one of the major names to have been left to entertain themselves while cricket is suspended due to the global health crisis, and a candid shot appeared to show the 38-year-old relaxing in bed at his home in the Jharkhand capital of Ranchi while the Indian Premier League is suspended.

In the bizarre photo on her Instagram account, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, leans in towards his bare toes with an open mouth at the foot of the bed, showing her tongue and writing: “Times when you crave attention from mr sweetie.”

Sakshi has confessed she feels “caged” by the health guidelines which are denying the public their usual outdoor freedoms during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Her World Cup-winning husband, whose net worth comfortably exceeds $100 million, might have more reason to fear ending up smothered in saliva at home than on the cricket pitch if the strange social media post and the fresh debate about shining balls during matches is anything to go by.

The use of saliva will be banned “for the first few months after action resumes” in a move that bowlers will find difficult to adapt to as part of post-pandemic requirements, according to Praveen Kumar, who added spit to the ball to assist his bowling for India.

“It is very important for the fast bowlers and spinners as it helps them generate drift,” Kumar told Myhel.

“For me, saliva was of great help while opening the bowling as well as reversing the old ball. As bowlers, we will have to look for some other source.”

Cricketers should rub balls with sweat, according to compatriat Venkatesh Prasad. “You have to get the upper hand over the batsmen as you can’t use anything else besides sweat and saliva,” he conceded.

“When you are in the thick of things, you tend to forget it. The question is, what do you do when the batsman is pulping you?

“You need to swing the ball and what helps swing the ball is the aerodynamics.”

India’s players had spoken about putting a stop to spitting before their One Day International against South Africa was canceled last month. The practicalities are not necessarily simple.

“Not everybody sweats,” said Prasad. “I am someone who doesn’t sweat that much. In that case, you have to keep throwing the ball to someone who sweats.”

Celebrated former Australia fast-bowler Jason Gillespie also feels the new reality of the unpalatable issue could be a game-changer. “If you think about it, it is pretty gross,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a quirky question. It’s an actual genuine thing to be considered. I don’t think anything is off the table. It could be a point where at the end of each over, the umpires allow the players to shine the ball in front of them but you can only do it then.

“I don’t know. Is it just sweat? Can you only use sweat? I don’t have an answer to that but it certainly will be a conversation that will be had.”