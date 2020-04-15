Prijovic ‘under house arrest after breaking curfew laws’ a few weeks after Luka Jovic breached rules

Aleksandar Prijovic has become the second footballer to break quarantine rules in Serbia and has reportedly been placed under house arrest for three months.

Prijovic, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and has 13 caps for his country, was arrested in Belgrade over the weekend.

The 29-year-old broke strict curfew rules, according to German outlet Kicker, and the incident comes a few weeks after Real Madrid forward Luke Jovic also breached quarantine rules in the Serbian capital.

The report says that Prijovic apologised for his behaviour during a court hearing this weekend and admitted his wrongdoing.

He broke Serbian curfew rules by going out for dinner at a hotel in Belgrade with 19 other people.

The striker will now be unable to return to Saudi Arabia to play due to his arrest.

With 1,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 44 deaths, Serbia have imposed strict curfew laws, which runs from 5pm to 5am on weekdays and 3pm to 5am on weekends.

Jovic, who signed for Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, was spotted celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday in Belgrade and was consequently singled out by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

‘We have seen the negative examples from our football stars, who are getting paid millions and are ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home,’ Brnabic said.

Jovic caught the eye by bagging 27 goals and providing seven assists as Frankfurt reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, resulting in his big-money move to Spain.