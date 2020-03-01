Primary Live Updates for South Carolina: NBC Projects Biden Wins

CHARLESTON, S.C. – NBC News Projects Former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina area code with strong backing from black and moderate voters.

The first area code on Saturday in the south could be a crucial moment for many candidates, especially for Biden, who is counting on his planned landslide victory here to revive his candidacy before Super Tuesday.

The ballot also included Sens. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was out of the race when he decided to skip the first four nomination competitions.

Highlights from the South Carolina Primary