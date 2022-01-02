Prior to Sunday’s game, the Saints are given some bad news.

Before Sunday’s game, the Saints get some bad news.

New Orleans announced on Sunday afternoon that both Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams will miss the game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced that Erik McCoy (illness) and Marcus Williams (illness) have been downgraded from questionable to OUT for today’s game.

Saints Get Tough News Prior To Kickoff On Sunday

