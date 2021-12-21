Prior to the CFP, Nick Saban provided an update on Alabama’s health situation.

Nick Saban provides an update on Alabama’s health situation heading into the College Football Playoff.

In Alabama, less than 60% of the vaccine-eligible population has been vaccinated.

Nick Saban, on the other hand, has ensured that the number is significantly higher in the Alabama locker room.

Saban provided an update on his team’s health ahead of next week’s key College Football Playoff matchup against Cincinnati.

He stated that over 90% of his players have received full vaccinations and booster shots.

Alabama is adhering to all of the SEC’s protocols, according to Saban.

He praised his players for following the health advice given to them in order to stay safe.

“We’re really putting in place the protocols that we used a year ago that were helpful to us, and we’re going to keep doing that…” Saban said.

“It looks like over 90% of the players have received booster shots.”

They’ve fully committed to doing everything possible to stay safe.”

