Prior to the Jets-Jaguars game, Zach Wilson made an open and honest comment about Trevor Lawrence.

Before the Jets-Jaguars game, Zach Wilson had an open conversation with Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets respectively took quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson first and second in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They’ll meet for the first time this weekend, but Wilson wants to make one point clear first.

Wilson dismissed the notion that his career would be forever compared to Lawrence’s in an interview with the media on Thursday.

He claims that he and Lawrence are on different teams and that they can both succeed.

According to NewYorkJets.com, Wilson stated, “We both have different situations, different teams.”

“One thing I learned in combine training is that it’s not like I’m going up against him.”

We can both be successful.’

Wilson also expressed his admiration for his Jaguars counterpart.

Lawrence, he believes, had a more difficult journey because of the high expectations placed on him.

NewYorkJets.com reports:

While Zach Wilson should avoid comparing his career to Trevor Lawrence’s, fans – and decision-makers within both organizations – will not.

The two are inextricably linked, whether they like it or not.

And the success of one will have an impact on the other in the minds of fans who have debated it for months.

That debate will almost certainly filter down to front offices, which will assess where the two stand in relation to one another over time.

“I think all of us have heard about Trevor since almost high school,” he said. “He’s had a different journey than me, for sure. It’s tough to obviously come from nothing in my situation, but I think it’s almost harder to come from his situation, where no matter where you’ve been, people have labeled you as the best. He’s done an amazing job of not listening to the noise, the expectations never got too high for him, and he just handled his own business.