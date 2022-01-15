Prior to the playoff game, the Buccaneers are rumored to be cutting a veteran cornerback.

Before the playoff game, the Buccaneers are rumored to be cutting a veteran cornerback.

The Buccaneers are releasing a veteran reserve cornerback ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles on Sunday.

Rashard Robinson will be cut to make room for injured reserve players.

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Corner Before Playoff Game

Got it confirmed #Bucs are cutting reserve CB Rashard Robinson to make room on the roster for some guys getting activated off IR. @MikeGarafolo had it first. Robinson appeared in 7 regular season games, mostly on special teams. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 15, 2022