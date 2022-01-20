Prior to UFC 270, Ciryl Gane warns Francis Ngannou that he’improved’ and gained’more confidence’ since their sparring days.

CIRYL GANE has warned Francis Ngannou that since their days sparring at the MMA Factory in Paris, he has ‘improved’ dramatically.

In the main event of UFC 270 in Anaheim, California on Sunday morning, Bon Gamin will attempt to end the reign of his former training partner as heavyweight champion.

As a result of their sparring under Fernand Lopez, both men have a good understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, though Gane believes he’s improved dramatically since then.

“I think this time we’ve improved 100 percent,” the 31-year-old told SunSport.

When Gane was trading blows with Ngannou in the old MMA Factory facility, he was just a heavyweight prospect.

And he admits that hanging out with the Cameroonian early in his career gave him a lot of confidence.

“At the time, the feeling was, ‘I was really lucky,’ because I had only recently started in MMA and could spar with a guy who was already in the top-five,” he explained.

Gane remembers sharpening his tools with his old training partner fondly, but he’s well aware of the progress made by the UFC’s first African-born heavyweight champion.

However, the Frenchman believes he is a completely different fighter than the one with whom Ngannou worked all those years ago.

“We’ve both improved a lot,” the former TKO heavyweight champion said.

“I believe today will be a little different.

But it has given me a boost in confidence.”

(Heavyweight title unification fight)Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo (men’s flyweight title fight)Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight bout)Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight bout)Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman (middleweight bout)

Preliminaries

Men’s bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry; women’s featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Jourdain; welterweight bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

Prelims for Fight Pass

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight bout)Silvana Gomez Juaraz vs Vaness Dempoulos (women’s strawweight bout)Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight bout)Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight bout)

