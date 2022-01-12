Prize money for the Australian Open 2022: How much will the winners in the men’s and women’s draws receive?

Prize money for the Australian Open 2022: How much will the men’s and women’s winners receive?

The winner will receive a tournament-record £2.3 million prize, up 53% from the 2021 singles prize.

In comparison to his victory in the Australian Open in 2021, Novak Djokovic is set to win £800,000 more this year.

In 2022, the total prize pool of £39.6 million will be a new high, up 4.5 percent from the previous year.

The men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn £2.3 million, up 53% from 2021 and surpassing Djokovic’s £2.2 million for winning the title in 2020.

The winnings of the champions in doubles and mixed doubles will increase by 33% and 26%, respectively.

Those who are eliminated in the first four rounds of the singles tournament, on the other hand, will be in a worse position than last year.

Athletes who exit Melbourne Park in rounds one, three, and four will receive even less money than they did in the pre-pandemic 2020 tournament, with round two earnings down 13% from last year’s total.

For the second year in a row, the tournament prize money has been reshuffled, with the finalists receiving a larger share of the money, a shift from Tennis Australia’s (TA) position in 2021.

Channeling funds to the tournament’s earlier stages was seen as a show of support for those who earn a fraction of what tennis’ main protagonists do, at a time when they were incurring the same travel costs as Djokovic in the midst of the pandemic.

The return of crowds gives TA a chance to recoup some of the £52.8 million it lost last year due to the pandemic’s impact on the tournament.

Despite full stands and concurrent revenue streams, the generosity shown to those who exited the tournament earlier this year has not been repeated.

To stage the 2021 event, TA had to dip into their £46 million reserves to cover quarantine measures and costs for over 1,000 players and staff.

Despite the appearance of the Omicron variant in the run-up to this year’s event, TA’s financial strain has eased, allowing them to offer tournament winners a tournament-record sum.

Djokovic will be relieved to learn of this.

