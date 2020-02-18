Problems mounting up for Frank Lampard as rivals close in fast after defeat to Manchester United

Frank Lampard stood where Antonio Conte would pace with manic intensity and Maurizio Sarri would draw wearily on his cigarette butt, and he sank a little deeper into his quilted jacket.

Chelsea are spluttering and losing their fizz. They are fading, vulnerable at home and the chasing pack is closing fast.

Tottenham and Manchester United are finding ways to win. Arsenal are stirring. Manchester City’s ban from European football may come to the rescue but Lampard is starting to display the anxious signs of his predecessors.

He knows there are issues to solve and he must find the answers fast or qualification for the Champions League will be thrown into doubt and that is often a trigger for owner Roman Abramovich to pay close attention.

Next up at Stamford Bridge, the familiar menace of Jose Mourinho. ‘Judas is still number one,’ said Mourinho when he returned with Manchester United.

On Saturday he will be back for the first time with Spurs seeking revenge for defeat at White Hart Lane in December.

If Chelsea lose they will be overtaken by their London rivals and the Uniteds of Manchester and Sheffield will have the chance to go past them.

They have won only one in six in the Premier League. They have lost their fizz.

Lampard’s longing for fresh blood in the winter transfer window was a sign that he knew it was coming.

The same young players who made such an impression in the opening weeks of the season are finding it tough to keep going as the pressure intensifies.

Bodies are failing and mental fatigue plays its part. This young Chelsea side has suffered most at home before its expectant if supportive audience and they are turning into a fierce run of fixtures.

After Tottenham, Bayern Munich are next at the Bridge. Liverpool and Everton, rejuvenated by Carlo Ancelotti, and champions Manchester City follow next month.

There are issues to solve. The goalkeeper is not the only one but an appropriate place to start on a night when the home fans unfurled a brand new banner in the Shed End in honour of legendary goalkeeper Peter Bonetti.

The Bonetti tribute caught the eye, green against the wall of blue, fluttering in the breeze as Kepa Arrizabalaga festered on the bench.

Kepa, the £71.6million record signing, the world’s most expensive ‘keeper and supposed to be Chelsea’s No.1 for a generation.

It is a problem Lampard was not supposed to have.

When Kepa was left out in the FA Cup and not recalled before the minibreak it seemed as if it might be a shock tactic designed to jolt him back into form and focus.

Willy Caballero was not especially impressive against Leicester and cost his team with poor decision to abandon his line.

Yet he was back in goal last night and the 38-year-old was beaten by Manchester United’s first effort on goal, a header by Anthony Martial, and the second, a header by Harry Maguire.

He might have expected better protection from his central defenders but Chelsea are misfiring in all areas.

At the back they are fragile. Up front goals are hard to find especially with Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic all injured.

The front-three of Michy Batshuyi flanked by Willian and Pedro came with a distinctly retro feel and Lampard’s decision to play Abraham despite an injury at Leicester seems to have backfired on him.

Reece James was the only English start for Chelsea and it is perhaps no coincidence that he started the season late due to injury.

Mason Mount was soon on as N’Golo Kante suffered another setback in a season bedevilled by fitness worries.

Here is another riddle for Lampard. Kante’s diminishing influence became a large part of the criticism of Sarri last season and this season has been no more fruitful.

He walked off looking dejected and puzzled, unsure why his body might be betraying him after those incredible years when he won everything before him.

Mount looked bright and creative. He unlocked a chance which Batshuayi was unable to convert and forced a fabulous save from David de Gea in the second half only to find the whistle had been blown for handball.

When they needed a bit of luck it eluded them and the VAR decisions went against them. First a possible red card for Maguire and then the goals by Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud ruled out.

These are new tests for Lampard and his coaching team.

They outwitted Mourinho at Tottenham before Christmas. But the fortunes of the two teams have veered in opposite directions in six weeks since and the Spurs boss will relish the chance to turn the screw when he rolls back into SW6.