Professor is being chastised for his comments about John Madden.

Professor is being chastised for his remarks about John Madden.

Legendary head coach and play-by-play analyst John Madden died on Tuesday, leaving the football world without a beloved figure.

Madden, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was 85 years old when he died.

While his on-field achievements were impressive, his off-field persona was perhaps even more so.

He influenced how video games were played in the sporting world.

Despite the fact that his Madden video games have sold more than 100 million copies, not everyone is a fan.

Following Madden’s death, one professor, claiming to work at Dallas College, chose to smear the game, claiming that Madden contributed to the dehumanization of black athletes.

“I have a lot of John Madden opinions,” the tweet stated.

“The development of the Madden video game was not a positive development for the United States. It further glamorized violence and dehumanized Black athletes, assisting in the establishment of plantation cosplay, which has gotten worse in the era of fantasy football.”

