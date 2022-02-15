Professor

The NFL’s possible attempt to censor its Super Bowl halftime show performers has been the subject of much discussion in recent days.

Dr. Dre, a rap legend, is one of the key figures suspected of being censored.

The controversy was addressed by Dre.

Dre said on TMZ Live that he was pleasantly surprised by how little censorship the NFL required of him.

According to him, the NFL only required “minor changes” to the performers’ lyrics.

Kendrick Lamar’s removal of specific Los Angeles gang names from his songs was the most notable example.

When it came to Eminem taking a knee, he made it clear that he was doing it himself.

However, it was not a problem for the NFL behind the scenes.

The league allegedly told Eminem not to kneel, but this has since been denied.

“We had to change a few things, but they were minor,” Dre explained.

“(Eminem) taking a knee – that was Em doing it on his own, and it was fine… All in all, we came in and everyone was professional.”

Everyone could sense the enormity of the situation and what we would be able to accomplish.”

Dr. Dre Reveals NFL Made ‘Minor Changes’ To Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Reveals NFL Made ‘Minor Changes’ To Halftime Show