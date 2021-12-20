‘Prove me wrong,’ says Manchester United legend Roy Keane, after harsh criticism of Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

‘Prove me wrong,’ says Roy Keane of Manchester United, after harsh criticism of Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

If Roy Keane takes over as interim manager of Manchester United, he will challenge David de Gea and captain Harry Maguire to prove him wrong.

Since last year, Keane has been harshly critical of United’s De Gea and Maguire after a string of underwhelming performances.

The legendary midfielder took part in SkyBet’s ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ series and had a hilarious conversation with fellow pundit Micah Richards, who thought it would be funny if he took over as interim manager from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But the former Republic of Ireland international insisted that all he would do now is challenge the Red Devils duo to prove their true worth on the pitch.

“Why would that be a joke?” Keane asked.

“Have you ever been in a dressing room with me as a player? As a manager?”

“All right, so the first thing you’d do is walk into the club and grab the two of them and say, ‘I’ve been really critical – prove me wrong.’

“And with that, the conversation comes to an end.”

No problem if they get irritated; players get irritated all of the time.

“It’s also not a matter of the players liking the manager.”

The most important thing is that the players respect the manager,” says the coach.

After United’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in June 2020, Keane unleashed his most famous tirade.

After Steven Bergwijn’s opener, the 50-year-old said he was “staggered” and “flabbergasted” by Maguire and De Gea, and that they shouldn’t be allowed on the bus ride home.

“I’m shocked at that goal,” Keane told Sky Sports last year.

I’ve watched a lot of football over the years, but I’m fuming right now.

“I can’t believe [Luke] Shaw heads the ball up and then runs forward; I’m stunned by Maguire’s performance, stunned that an international player can get away with this, and I’m sick of this goalkeeper.”

“He’s a seasoned international goalkeeper.”

I’m completely taken aback by this.

At halftime, there has to be something going on.

“If I were Ole, I’d make some changes and take some players off the pitch because some of them are just going through the motions right now.”

“The Spurs have been alright; they’ve been compact.”

But I wouldn’t let Maguire and De Gea ride the bus back to Manchester after the game; instead, I’d have them take a taxi.”

