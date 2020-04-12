PSG and also Barcelona ‘favourites to land Chelsea winger Willian’ as Brazilian sides closer to exit

PSG and also Barcelona are apparently frontrunners to sign Chelsea winger Willian this summer.

The Brazilian, who has actually been at Stamford Bridge given that 2013, is out-of-contract at the end of this period as well as a new deal currently seems off the table.

He looks likely to leave on a free transfer and also two of the largest clubs in Europe are eager to sign the 31-year-old, according to Spanish electrical outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The record information that PSG think Willian’s flexibility would certainly fit Thomas Tuchel’s side completely.

On the various other hand, the participation of agent Kia Joorabchian could help with a transfer to Barcelona, with Philippe Coutinho relocating in the contrary direction.

Both clubs are checking Willian’s situation closely, with the Brazilian validating at the weekend break: ‘Chelsea offered me 2 years, I asked for 3.’

He continues: “Really a very beautiful story that I constructed at this club, I have a very special love for the followers, for the people who work there as well as I recognized myself a whole lot below,’ he informed Brazilian magazine Expediente Futebol.

‘Everyone recognizes that my agreement finishes currently in a few months, so the revival is actually a difficult point to happen.

‘I think it will be extremely hard for me to renew because Chelsea used me 2 years, I requested 3 and it ended there, we didn’t talk any longer, we didn’t negotiate any longer.’

Despite rumours linking him with an action abroad, Willian confessed he would certainly prefer to remain in the Premier League.

‘My desire is to remain in the Premier League, however I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no. I’ll play till the end of the period as well as see what takes place.

‘We hear the rumours, we recognize that we have interest from clubs, specifically due to the fact that I’ll be totally free on the market, I’ll be able to negotiate, there are no offers in the meantime.’