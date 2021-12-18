PSG are attempting to ‘hijack’ Real Madrid’s free transfer of Antonio Rudiger, as the French giants plan talks with the contract rebel’s agent.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN is rumored to have launched an audacious attempt to steal Chelsea midfielder Antonio Rudiger from Real Madrid.

Rudiger’s contract with Chelsea expires in the summer, and it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that he’ll stay at the club.

The Germany international is said to have turned down a £140,000-per-week contract from his current club and is in talks with Real about joining them.

According to reports, Rudiger had reached an ‘informal agreement’ to join Los Blancos, with official talks scheduled for the New Year.

According to Diario AS via the Daily Mail, PSG is attempting to stage a coup and sign Rudiger themselves in January.

The Ligue 1 champions aren’t wasting any time and have already met with Sahr Senesie, the defender’s agent and brother.

Rudiger is currently paid around £100,000-per-week, but next summer he is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Any contract he signs is expected to be comparable to that of Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt, who earns £400,000 per week.

The saga of Rudiger’s transfer took an unexpected turn this week when Manchester United joined the race for his signature.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the Red Devils are about to contact the 28-year-old’s representatives in an attempt to entice him to Old Trafford.

Christian Falk, the transfer guru, echoed that sentiment, claiming that the Blues ace’s brother Senesie is willing to speak with United.

United’s efforts have been aided by interim manager Rangnick’s alleged professional relationship with Senesie.

Rangnick and Rudiger have a connection through the German club Stuttgart, though they played at different times.

From 1999 to 2001, the now-Manchester United manager was in charge of Stuttgart, a long time before Rudiger joined as a teenager.