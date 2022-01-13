PSG are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer at the end of the season.

PSG are interested in signing Paul Pogba, a Manchester United midfielder, on a free transfer at the end of the season.

PAUL POGBA appears to be on his way out of Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain a possible destination.

The France international’s contract at Old Trafford is about to expire.

While United has tabled an extension offer, there is little indication that the 28-year-old will sign any time soon.

PSG have been linked with the player for some time and appear to have beaten Real Madrid to his signature.

Pogba is warming to the idea of relocating to the Parc des Princes, according to reports in France.

According to l’Equipe, the maverick midfielder’s relationship with interim coach Ralf Rangnick may be tense.

Pogba is aware that his manager isn’t necessarily his biggest supporter, according to the newspaper.

Rangnick has previously stated that the World Cup winner must first prove his fitness before his future in England can be discussed.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Due to a combination of suspension and injury, he has not played for Manchester United since the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in October.

Following a thigh problem he developed while playing for France, club doctors have cleared him to resume light training.

This month, Pogba would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

Former employers Juventus are also interested, but they would be unable to match PSG’s wage structure.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.